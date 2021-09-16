Columbia Police seek clues, reward offered for information regarding 2012 hit and run that seriously injured nurse

Sept. 16, 2021, is the ninth anniversary of the hit and run incident involving Palmetto Health Heart Hospital cardiac nurse Lindsay Bires

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are marking the ninth anniversary of a hit and run incident that injured a cardiac care nurse.

According to original incident reports, around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2012, Lindsay Bires, then 24, was taking a work break and standing on the sidewalk along Medical Park Drive when a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before striking Bires, causing life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the car did not stop or help.

Because of the location of the incident, medical personnel were able to render aid to Bires almost immediately. Bires was hospitalized in critical condition.

News 19 caught up with Bires Thursday via Zoom as she continues to recover at home in Massachusetts.

"I kind of have just given up and accepted that it's never going to be solved," said Bires, who interviewed in between nursing classes.

She's in nursing school in Boston, nine years after a hit and run that nearly took her life.

"There's someone who does know something."

Among her injuries were a smashed pelvis, a broken arm and fractured vertebrae. Her hip underwent 10 operations.

But the biggest impact to this day, she says, is to her memory. A traumatic brain injury from that day resulted in her being in a comatose state for three months.

"All my long-term memory got erased from my accident. All of it got erased. I don't remember anything from before my accident," Bires explained. "My roommate during my freshman year of college, she passed away our sophomore year in the Ocean Isle fire. I don't remember even meeting her. I can't ever get that back because she's gone."

Investigators hope that someone will remember the incident or can help identify the driver of the white compact car. The car may have had repairs made soon after the Sept. 16 accident.

"I think I deserve to know who ruined my life, who ended my old life," said Bires.

Since the incident, Bires has found comfort in being with family. In March, she also adopted a Goldendoodle therapy dog named Brady, who also brings her happiness.

"He loves me a lot. He's so loveable. All he wants to do is cuddle and play. He's my best friend and I love him," said Bires, who clarified that Brady is named in honor of New England Patriot quarterback, Tom Brady.

Hoping to generate tips, Lamar Advertising has donated billboards around the City of Columbia. They are located on Devine Street at Gills Creek Parkway, Farrow Road at Hardscrabble Road and Huger Street.