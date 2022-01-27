Heartbreaking 911 calls reveal when 6-month-old was shot, killed in Atlanta

The mother called 911 and is heard trying to save her child.

ATLANTA — Heart-wrenching 911 calls are shedding light on the chaos and confusion that ensued Monday after a 6-month-old child was shot and killed near Atlanta's Anderson Park.

"This little baby just got shot on a drive-by. Please come help," one caller is heard telling dispatch about Grayson Fleming-Gray.

The caller said they were hiding out at a food mart by 202 Anderson Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police arrived at the scene right before 3 p.m.

As dispatch asks for a location, the caller sounds frightened.

"I'm scared to go outside ma'am," the caller said, saying a shooter drove by firing bullets.

Several other witnesses called in the shooting, reporting gunfire coming from two vehicles.

"Both vehicles had guns," one caller said. "The black car was defending himself from the silver car."

The mother of the child, Kerri Gray, also called 911 in a panic.

"911, my baby was shot in a drive-by" Gray is heard telling dispatch. "There was a drive-by. People were driving past us shooting and they... they got my baby," she said.

As dispatch collects information about the scene Gray is heard crying on the call as she works to do preliminary medical care. Eventually Gray passes the phone to a bystander who comes to help.

"Ma'am, ma'am can you hear me?" a man who identifies himself as a former firefighter is heard asking dispatch. He explains that he does not think the child will make it.

"Is there more than one wound, sir?" dispatch asks. "No, there's only one," he responds.

Gray told 11Alive in an interview Wednesday that she remembers bystanders doing all they could to help.

She said a bullet came through the trunk of her car and into the backseat. She said she doesn't believe the shooters meant to kill Grayson but now she has to live with the consequences of their actions.

"Your games that you’re playing... your behavior... ended a beautiful, beautiful soul," she said. "My son’s blood is on your hands. My son’s lifeless body is at your feet. You did this.”

The 22-year-old accused of killing the infant is currently in the Fulton County jail. Dequasie Jonathan Little waived his first court appearance Tuesday and will remain behind bars without bond. Little is facing a murder charge and aggravated assault with the intent to commit murder.

On Thursday, Sharice Ingram turned herself in to Atlanta Police in connection with Grayson's death. She's is accused of being a party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to the crime of felony murder.

Atlanta Police continue to investigate the shooting.