Lynn Keene's family hired a live-in caretaker - one that deputies are now looking for.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Almost two months after her family reported her missing, 70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene was found entombed in concrete in her own home. Now, the Avery County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for the live-in caretaker the family hired.

The sheriff's office says Keene's family filed the report on July 30, saying they had not heard from her since June 14. Deputies reported checking her home and found it was secured, but her 2000 Lincoln Town Car was missing. Both Keene and the car were entered into a state database in an attempt to find either her or the vehicle.

Three days later, on August 2, the Cherokee Police Department in North Carolina reported to the sheriff's office that Keene's car was found abandoned along Blue Wing Road in Cherokee. The car was locked and the keys were found underneath the driver's seat.

The sheriff's office says finding the car prompted them to get a search warrant, enabling them to enter the home with agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. When they got to the basement of the home, they found human remains entombed in concrete. An autopsy that cross-referenced dental records confirmed the remains found belonged to Keene, and her cause of death was deemed a homicide.

The live-in caretaker Avery County deputies are looking for is 53-year-old Elizabeth Freeman of South Carolina. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and could be going by the name of Elizabeth Carserino. She's currently wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft.

As of writing, Freeman hasn't been located for questioning. Sheriff David Frye says she may be in either Dorchester County in South Carolina or near the Cumming, Georgia area as she has family in both places. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Tim Austin by calling either 828-733-2071 ext 1205, or 828-386-7213.

