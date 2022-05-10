LIVE: No shots fired or injuries at Blythewood High, district says; adds call was 'hoax'

Deputies had asked the public to stay clear of the area.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Richland School District Two says the report of shots fired at Blythewood High School was a hoax, and that there is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department had earlier said there was no active shooter at Blythewood High School.

"This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus," Richland Two said in a statement. "The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school."

The district says students will be released to parents from the stadium at the high school. Parents and guardians are asked to have ID and be patient as traffic will be heavy.

According to multiple reports, deputies were securing the building and evaluating the credibility of the threat and students and teachers had been evacuated from classrooms. A heavy law enforcement presence was at the scene.

RCSD asks the public to stay clear of the area as it is congested.