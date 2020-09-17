x
Suspect charged after body of missing North Carolina man found in Virginia

William Banks was last seen on Sept. 12 in Raleigh. His body was found in Virginia.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man previously arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Raleigh man was charged with murder, according to arrest records.

It comes on the same day as the man’s body was found in Virginia.

William Banks, 39, went missing Saturday afternoon. Police said he went to a K&W cafeteria in Raleigh to meet with someone about selling his vehicle. The vehicle was found Monday in Danville, VA. 

Banks’ body was discovered with the help of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller told police that William Anderson Banks was supposed to meet someone to sell his Range Rover Saturday in the parking lot of the former K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village.

Justin Fernando Merritt was arrested Monday in relation to Banks’ disappearance. He was already charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.

WNCN reports, detention center records show Merritt is now behind held without bond on the murder charge.

Bank’s body will be sent to the coroner in Roanoke, Virginia for an autopsy.

Justin Fernando Merritt

