William Banks was last seen on Sept. 12 in Raleigh. His body was found in Virginia.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man previously arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Raleigh man was charged with murder, according to arrest records.

It comes on the same day as the man’s body was found in Virginia.

William Banks, 39, went missing Saturday afternoon. Police said he went to a K&W cafeteria in Raleigh to meet with someone about selling his vehicle. The vehicle was found Monday in Danville, VA.

Banks’ body was discovered with the help of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Fernando Merritt was arrested Monday in relation to Banks’ disappearance. He was already charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.

WNCN reports, detention center records show Merritt is now behind held without bond on the murder charge.