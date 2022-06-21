Bond denied for men arrested in graduation party shooting

Clarendon County deputies have arrested 4 men in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a woman, and injured nine.

MANNING, S.C. — On Tuesday afternoon, a Clarendon County judge denied bond for 21-year old's, Tyrese Brunson and Demadrae Dennis.

They are two of four men, arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened at a graduation party on June 4.

"During the course of the investigation we found that all of the victims hit by gunfire were standing in the front yard when shots rang out," said Clarendon Sheriff, Timothy Baxley.

The shooting left 32-year-old Audrionna Kind dead and 8 others wounded.

"The victims are as follows, we had one 12-year-old, one 13-year-old, on 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, one 17-year-old, one 32-year-old, and one 36-year-old," Sheriff Baxley said.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the bond hearings on Tuesday but, reporter Peyton Lewis was allowed inside to listen and take notes.

There were two separate hearings starting with Demadrae Dennis.

Both Dennis and Brunson are charged with 1 count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, 8 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and 1 count of murder.

Judge Elease Fulton asked Dennis about himself and why he believes he was arrested.

Dennis said, "Because they say I had something to do with it, and my name was being called out."

He also claims he was not involved in the drive-by shooting. Bond was denied for Dennis, and he will have a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days.

As for Tyrese Brunson, the other 21-year-old charged in this case, he says "Someone says they saw my car, and that I got shot, and that they saw me at the party."

Brunson claims he was not at the party. His bond was also denied. Brunson agreed to a preliminary hearing as well.