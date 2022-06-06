'We'll never get over this,' Community reeling after deadly Summerton shooting

Community members react to the graduation shooting that took place Saturday Night, taking the life of a 32-year-old woman and injuring 7 others

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation into who is responsible for Saturday’s drive-by shooting in Clarendon County that left 7 people injured and one person dead is continuing.

Answers as to what led up to the shooting in Summerton aren't easy to come by. Other than a press release Sunday from Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, News 19 has not heard from the agency.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is working to assist the victim's family in this case at the request of the Clarendon County Sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, the community continues to grieve.

Manai Stukes, who was at the party, is still in shock following the shooting Saturday in St. Paul. “We are not OK for the situation that happened the other night, all we wanted to do was celebrate," Stukes said. "It's just hard times, we'll never get over this."

That celebration was cut short as two vehicles appeared in the area, one staying on the highway and one pulling up to the event, firing shots that injured seven people and killed 32-year-old Audrionna Kind, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office. Authorities estimated around 150 people were outside when shot were fired.

Summerton Council Member Regina Brown said their community is rattled.

"I've seen posts on social media that a lot of kids injured are afraid to come out," Brown said. "We have a community park. They are afraid to go play ball and play with their friends because of what happened."

"I just pray that we come together as one and stop the violence and put down the guns," Brown said. "That's the number one thing we need -- to put down the guns and try to find justice. We need justice for what happened." Stukes also added,