Camden man caught, charged with 5 counts of attempted murder from May roadway shooting

Investigators said Marquez Kajuan Tucker opened fire into a moving vehicle, injuring two of the five occupants.

REMBERT, S.C. — A man wanted for five counts of attempted murder has been taken into custody over a month after he allegedly opened fire into a car in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Marquez Tucker of Camden was arrested on Wednesday after being on the run since early May.

According to the department, Tucker was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Joint Task Force.

According to multiple warrants, Tucker was driving on Dinkins Mill Road in Rembert when he opened fire into a vehicle that had five people in it - allegedly with the intent to kill specific passengers.

Two of the five passengers were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital. They've since been released. At least one of the witnesses in the car was able to identify Tucker as the shooter. The sheriff's office said there was "history" between Tucker and some of the people in the car.

In addition to the five counts of attempted murder, Tucker was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff's office said Tucker had originally been on the run for weapons charges and a kidnapping charge since 2000 but was arrested on March 10, 2022. He made bond on March 14, less than a month before allegedly committing the shooting on May 3.