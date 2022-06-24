Sumter Police search for 3 people after woman who got ride from gas station found stabbed

The woman was found with stab wounds in front of a home on McCray's Mill Road.

SUMTER, S.C. — Two unknown men and a woman may hold answers to a stabbing in Sumter that critically injured a woman earlier this week. And police believe there's a chance they may be involved.

Sumter Police released a statement on Friday regarding a violent crime that they believe happened late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on McCrays Mill Road between Pinewood and Stadium roads just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday where the 33-year-old victim was found outside. She was airlifted to a Columbia hospital where she remains and is listed in critical condition police said.

"Initial reports indicate that [the victim] who was traveling by bicycle earlier that night was given a ride from the Circle K on Pinewood Road before she was stabbed and forced out of the vehicle," police said in Friday's statement.

Through surveillance video, police have uncovered the vehicle the victim was riding in before being thrown out - a tan, older model Honda Odyssey. They've also established that there were three people, a man who was driving as well as a man and woman who were passengers, whom they wish to speak with.

Anyone with details about the stabbing, who witnessed anything unusual in the McCrays Mill Road and Pinewood Road areas around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, or who can identify the three people currently being sought by police should call the department at 803-436-2700.