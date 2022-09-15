Squirewell named director at Fairfield County Detention Center

Captain Harriet Squirewell will be responsible for overall management of the detention center staff and services

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County Government has named a veteran corrections officer as the new director of the county's Detention Center (FCDC).

Captain Harriet Squirewell has over 19 years experience in the field of corrections and over 17 years working with the Fairfield County Detention Center. She has been a captain at FCDC for 4.5 years and has been serving as acting director since July 17, 2022.

“Fairfield County is looking forward to Ms. Squirewell’s continued leadership and support for our hardworking Detention Center staff,” says Malik Whitaker, Fairfield County Administrator.

Squirewell said in a statement she would continue to work with FCDC staff to move the facility forward and will look to recruit new staff.

As director at FCDC, Squirewell will be responsible for the overall management of the Fairfield County Detention Center staff and services and a budget of $2,300,419. She will oversee operations including:

Detainee Processing

Detainee Commissary

Detainee Labor Force

Detainee Transportation

Facility Security

Custody of pretrial and sentenced detainees

Detainee Medical Care

Food Services

Maintenance of Incarceration Records