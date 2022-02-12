x
Carolina man sentenced for pipe bombs, meth trafficking

A search of two properties uncovered multiple pipe bombs, investigators said.
NEW BERN, N.C. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a North Carolina man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possession pipe bombs.

Officials say 35-year-old Victor Gonzales sold Duplin County deputies two ounces of meth at his home on two occasions in April 2021. Detectives then arrested Gonzales and served a search warrant on two homes associated with him. 

At the first home, law enforcement found more than five ounces of methamphetamine in a van in the yard and a homemade pipe bomb inside of a safe in the home. 

A search of the second property turned up six more pipe bombs and two guns.

