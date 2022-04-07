Knife-wielding woman tased after attempting to rob Cayce gas station

The incident took place on Thursday morning around 10:32 a.m. at a Marathon gas station.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department announced the arrest of a woman who they say attempted to rob a gas station with a knife on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10:32 a.m. at the Marathon gas station located at 1937 Airport Blvd in Cayce.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife at the gas station clerk. When police arrived, they saw the suspect holding the weapon which led to her being tased.

The department said the suspect was tased in order to get her into custody and in a secure place.

The woman received medical treatment for the tasing and for a cut to her head, according to police.