Assault investigation leads to chase, crash near Columbia

The driver is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and crossing medians before losing control of his vehicle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County authorities say a driver is in custody after refusing to stop for law enforcement on Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were attempting to pull over the driver in the area of Two Notch Road and O'Neil Court with lights and sirens activated.

Authorities said the driver not only attempted to escape but also drove into oncoming traffic and crossed medians during the chase. Ultimately, the driver crashed into a ditch and was taken into custody without incident.

Due to records access restrictions on weekends, the sheriff's department was not able to provide additional details regarding the chase such as what led up to the initial stop. However, a spokesperson said an alleged assault preceded it.