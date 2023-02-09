10-year-old led Arizona troopers on chase as father sat in passenger seat, authorities say

Officials said the child's father, sitting alongside his son with an open container of alcohol, faces several charges.

PHOENIX — Arizona troopers said they pulled over a 10-year-old driver after the boy led them on a chase Saturday afternoon.

Now, the child's father is facing several charges after being found in the passenger's seat of the vehicle with an open container of alcohol.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers learned about the situation around 3:40 p.m. when a driver spotted the red pickup truck weaving and speeding westbound on Loop 101 at milepost 34, near Scottsdale Road.

DPS said a motorist told the 911 operator that it appeared a child was driving the truck.

Authorities said a trooper found the truck and attempted a stop as it made an unsafe lane change. A pursuit followed.

According to DPS, the driver stopped in the right emergency lane at milepost 26, just before the 7th Street off-ramp, a few minutes later.

After the vehicle stopped, troopers confirmed a 10-year-old boy had been driving. Troopers also found the child's father in the passenger's seat.