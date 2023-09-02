Man accused of murdering woman booked into Richland County jail after release from hospital

The sheriff's department urged anyone experiencing domestic violence to come forward.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Aug. 23 was recently released from the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said 31-year-old Kenardo Bates was charged with murder, kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Kenardo had been receiving treatment since firefighters found him as they responded to a water leak alarm in the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road. The firefighters instead found a crime scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who soon died.

After investigators recovered a gun from him, Bates was taken to the hospital with serious wounds. Preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was a domestic violence case. Investigators said the woman Kenardo allegedly killed was his romantic partner.

Bates was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his release from the hospital.

In a previous statement, Sheriff Leon Lott urged the public to report domestic violence.