Man accused of murdering woman booked into Richland County jail after release from hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Aug. 23 was recently released from the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department said 31-year-old Kenardo Bates was charged with murder, kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Kenardo had been receiving treatment since firefighters found him as they responded to a water leak alarm in the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road. The firefighters instead found a crime scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who soon died.
After investigators recovered a gun from him, Bates was taken to the hospital with serious wounds. Preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was a domestic violence case. Investigators said the woman Kenardo allegedly killed was his romantic partner.
Bates was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his release from the hospital.
In a previous statement, Sheriff Leon Lott urged the public to report domestic violence.
"If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please let us help you," Lott said. "We have a team of compassionate Victims Assistance advocates to help you."