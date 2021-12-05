Shooting, fight outside Clarendon County restaurant leads to multi-agency response

Two arrests have been made and more are expected, the sheriff said

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say two people have already been arrested, but more arrests are expected after a deputy attempted to break up a fight and suddenly heard gunfire.

The incident happened on Friday around 11:30 p.m. when the patrol deputy with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office said they noticed a large crowd in the Cook Out parking lot on SC-261 (Paxville Highway).

Sheriff Tim Baxley said that his deputy then noticed several people fighting and attempted to disperse the crowd. That's when, according to Sheriff Baxley, the deputy said he heard gunfire near the people who were fighting.

The deputy then requested backup over the radio and began securing the scene. More officers soon arrived and detained several people as the investigation continued. Officers soon found one gunshot victim who had a wound to the shoulder. That person was taken to McLeod Health Clarendon for treatment of what authorities described as a non-life-threatening injury.

But it's unclear at this point who actually fired the shot. Authorities have already arrested two people who were at the scene for unlawfully carrying a firearm - though authorities haven't said if either is believed to have fired their weapons. It's also unclear what the motive may have been for the shooting or the fight the preceded it. Sheriff Baxley said more arrests are expected.

No names have been released as the investigation continues.

Members of the Manning Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources ultimately assisted in the investigation and were thanked by the sheriff's office.