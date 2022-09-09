The pair have been involved in previous theft cases, according to records.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County jail and court records now identify the men arrested at the scene Thursday night where two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

One individual is identified in jail records as Christopher Cook. His listed address is the same as the location of the shooting. The other individual is identified in records as Christopher Golden.

Neighbors and relatives tell 11Alive Cook lived at the home and is the son of the homeowner. Those sources said Golden is a friend of Cook and lives in a home a short distance away.

Jail records indicate Cook is currently charged with three counts of felony unindicted theft by receiving stolen property. The records show Golden was booked on two counts of aggravated assault against an officer and two charges of felony murder.

Authorities have not yet clarified the alleged roles of Cook and Golden in the shootings.

The two have a scheduled first court appearance for 4 p.m. Friday. It's unclear if they will be present, either virtually or in person.

11Alive obtained a photo of the scene of the arrests Thursday night from an independent photographer, Ben Hendren.

Cobb County court records show 32-year-old Cook has been arrested for theft-related charges several times in the past. In one case 29-year-old Golden is listed as his co-defendant.

The case involving both suspects took place in 2019. Golden was charged with theft for taking an Apple iPad and a toolbox with tools inside. Investigators in warrants claimed Golden sold the tools to a pawn shop for $200, while Cook sold the iPad to a pawn shop for $125; those sales led to theft by deception charges. All charges, in this case, are listed as misdemeanors.

In 2012, Cook was arrested for burglary along with a different co-defendant. When arrested he was accused according to warrants of entering his mother’s house through a rear window and taking an Apple iPad, television, and computer.

The pair were also accused of entering a church in Smyrna by forcing open an entry and taking a .22 caliber pistol, sword, guitar, and model ships. Later they allegedly entered a Mableton church and took an air compressor and food. The warrants also mention Cook and his co-defendant had seven small clear bags containing approximately 14 grams of cocaine.

The 2012 case resulted in Cook being found guilty of three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and a violation of the state’s-controlled substances act. He was sentenced to 10 years on probation.

Cook was also arrested for a theft case in February of this year. In that case, he is charged with three felony counts of theft for taking a ring worth more than $1500, a bracelet worth more than $1500, and a necklace valued at more than $3500. He is charged with misdemeanor theft by deception for allegedly selling some of the items to pawn shops for a total of $650.

Arrest warrants for two additional misdemeanor charges of theft by deception were taken out against Cook in February of 2022 for allegedly selling a known stolen white gold chain to a pawn shop for $350 and another gold chain and diamond pendant for $125.

Other than the 2012 case, there is no disposition listed for any of the above cases.

The incident unfolded Thursday night after deputies went to the home just outside Marietta to serve a warrant after one individual didn't appear for a court hearing on a theft charge.

The sheriff's office said the deputies rang the home's doorbell and were returning to their patrol vehicle when a car pulled up to the home and fired on them.

An hourslong standoff ensued after that, with SWAT and numerous support agencies on scene, before the two were taken into custody.

It was unclear which suspect was in the car and which one was already in the house at the moment events unfolded.

Residents in the area who spoke to 11Alive's Hope Ford said it sounded "like fireworks" before dozens of law enforcement vehicles arrived on scene.

Cobb County Sheriff Owens said the entire community was feeling the force of the tragedy.

"When one agency loses someone, we all lose someone," Owens said. "When this tragedy hurts our community, it hurts their community as well."

Sheriff Owens said “pray for us because we need it. We’re heartbroken.”