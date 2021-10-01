Man wanted for arson after Columbia home burns down

Police believe Michael Masterson McClellan broke into the vacant home before setting the fire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they believe started a fire inside a vacant home on Thursday night.

According to a statement from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in the 3400 block of Beaumont Avenue - the Booker Washington Heights area - around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews said the home was already heavily burning. Crews were able to get the fire under control without having any injuries reported.

However, police later found evidence that the fire itself was a possible arson. They're now searching for 57-year-old Michael Masterson McClellan who Columbia Police investigators believe broke into the home and then starting the fire that consumed it.