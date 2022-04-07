Columbia Police investigating after parent reports being fired at on way to school

No injuries have been publicly reported at this time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible after a parent on the way to an area school reported gunfire and possibly being fired upon in Columbia, Thursday.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that a parent went to Arden Elementary School to report to the school resource officer that he thought someone had shot at him. The officer relayed the information to Columbia Police who arrived in the area to search for a possible gunman.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that investigative tools suggested that the shot came from the area of North Main and Colleton streets.