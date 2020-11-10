Columbia Police are investigating early morning shooting on Rosewood Drive, victim dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Richland County Coroner's Office are investigating an incident that has left one man dead early Sunday morning in the Rosewood area.
Officers responding to a call around midnight Oct. 11 in the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive found a man with gunshot wound injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital where Columbia Police report he died from his injuries shortly after 10 a.m.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will release the name of the victim after notifying next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.
The 3600 block of Rosewood is about four blocks from the intersection of Rosewood and Beltline and the Midlands Tech Beltline Campus.
Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online. This is an ongoing story.