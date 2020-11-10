Columbia Police are investigating early morning shooting on Rosewood Drive, victim dead

Officers responded to call around midnight, Sunday, Oct. 11, in 3600 block of Rosewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Richland County Coroner's Office are investigating an incident that has left one man dead early Sunday morning in the Rosewood area.

Officers responding to a call around midnight Oct. 11 in the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive found a man with gunshot wound injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital where Columbia Police report he died from his injuries shortly after 10 a.m.

#ColumbiaPDSC update: The male victim from the shooting investigation on Rosewood Drive has died from his injuries. We’ll have more information on the case ASAP. Plus, the man’s name will be released once the Coroner’s Office has notified his family. pic.twitter.com/tpekzDGa93 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 11, 2020

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will release the name of the victim after notifying next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

The 3600 block of Rosewood is about four blocks from the intersection of Rosewood and Beltline and the Midlands Tech Beltline Campus.