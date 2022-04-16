Here's where to go if you're looking for loved ones after Columbiana Mall shooting

The news comes after a shooting at the Columbiana Mall that resulted in 12 injuries - 10 of them from gunfire and two from the panic that followed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are directing families to a nearby hotel to pick up their loved ones after a shooting at a Columbia mall on Saturday.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is telling people to go to 320 Columbiana Drive, the Fairfield Inn, to pick up loved ones who were at the Columbiana Mall during the afternoon's shooting.

The sheriff's office, which is assisting Columbia Police, said that agencies are working to create a transit plan for people who may still be near the mall so that they can get to the reunification scene.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who is looking for family or who was otherwise separated to go to the Fairfield Inn or call 803-732-4436. However, traffic in the area is still extremely heavy and anyone heading to the area should expect congestion.

Employees inside the mall who were told to shelter for their safety are being told to remain there until approached by law enforcement who will provide a protected escort. Those employees are being told to call 911 and tell dispatchers where they are located.

The news comes after a shooting at the Columbiana Mall that resulted in 12 injuries - 10 of them from gunfire and two from the panic that followed.