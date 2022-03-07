Newberry Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident on Lake Murray

Incident occurred on July 2 near Dreher Island, near Prosperity in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the person who died July 2 in a jet ski incident on Lake Murray.

Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, died after being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski, according to the Newberry Coroner's Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

SCDNR and emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from Dreher Island State Park, near the town of Prosperity in Newberry County, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary reports suggest that Day collided with another watercraft in the area of the state park. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week of July 4.