Newberry Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident on Lake Murray

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the person who died July 2 in a jet ski incident on Lake Murray.
Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, died after being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski, according to the Newberry Coroner's Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).
SCDNR and emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from Dreher Island State Park, near the town of Prosperity in Newberry County, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Preliminary reports suggest that Day collided with another watercraft in the area of the state park. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week of July 4.
The Newberry County Coroner's Office and SCDNR continue to investigate the case.