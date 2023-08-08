x
Crime

Man killed on Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia identified; police investigating

Police have since collected ballistic evidence and described the shooting as isolated.
Credit: KUSA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed on Sunday night in Columbia.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Zimalcrest Drive just off Bush River Road around 4:30 a.m., Columbia Police said in a Monday update. Police have since collected ballistic evidence and described the shooting as isolated.

On Tuesday, the Richland County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim to be 26-year-old Mallory K. Nelson of Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford and the Columbia Police Department are still investigating the shooting and its circumstances.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit CrimeSC.com.

