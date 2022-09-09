Former DDSN employee charged with abuse following alleged attack of vulnerable adult

The warrant alleges that Robert Lee Portee Jr. struck the victim twice with a closed fist causing injury to the left side of that person's face.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee of an agency responsible for taking care of those with disabilities has been arrested and charged with abusing a vulnerable adult.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Robert Lee Portee Jr. on the charge on Tuesday following an investigation requested by the Midlands Regional Center. The center is under the direction of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN).

According to a warrant secured and served by SLED, the arrest of the now-former employee stems from an incident that happened on July 22 at Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road where Portee was working as a direct support professional.

The warrant alleges that Portee struck someone twice with a closed fist causing injury to the left side of that person's face. The warrant also states that the victim is a resident at Midlands Regional Center and is considered a vulnerable adult.