RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of His House Ministries Thrift Shop in Richland County on Friday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a robbery at 3708 River Drive, His House Ministries Thrift Shop around 2 p.m. on Friday.

A victim told investigators a man entered the store and tried on a hat. When the clerk went to the register, the suspect pointed a gun, stole the money out of the register and ran out.

Deputies say the suspect is described as an African American man with a beard wearing a yellow vest with the letter 'P' on the back.

According to its website, His House Ministries provides housing, clothing, food and rehabilitation for recovering alcoholic men without any cost to the participant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

