South Carolina deputies wound man after alleged shotgun carjacking attempt

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina say deputies have shot and wounded a man who drove away from a traffic stop then tried to steal a car from a driver with a shotgun.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy first tried to pull Cameron Duncan over Thursday night in Graniteville, but he drove off.

Investigators say Duncan then tried to carjack another driver and pointed a shotgun at deputies, who shot at him.

Authorities say Duncan ran away from the shooting, but was found by police dogs hiding in a shed with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated and released to jail from a hospital.