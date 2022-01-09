House fire claims lives of two young girls in small South Carolina town

The fire was reported early Sunday morning in Jackson, South Carolina.

JACKSON, S.C. — Multiple agencies are investigating in the aftermath of a tragedy that unfolded early Sunday morning in Aiken County.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, his office was called to the 100 block of Charles Street in Jackson just after 4 a.m. where fire crews had extinguished a house fire and found two victims deceased inside.

Coroner Ables said the bodies of two girls, 12-year-old Annabella Burress and her sister 7-year-old Azriel Burress, had been found in their bedrooms. No details regarding the cause of the fire or the cause of death for the two children have been released at this point.