Irmo domestic violence call leads to additional animal cruelty, drug charges

Four individuals face multiple charges in Irmo case

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police responding to a domestic abuse call on Wednesday ended up arresting four people on multiple charges ranging from domestic violence to animal cruelty and drug possession.

Officers called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood of Irmo shortly after midnight Wednesday found a victim who had been struck in the face multiple times. The suspect in the case, also a resident of the home, left the scene prior to the officers' arrival.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence in order to locate the weapon used on the victim. During the course of that search, officers found evidence of ongoing drug activity and obtained a second search warrant.

Executing the two warrants, officers recovered the gun believed to have been used to assault the victim. They also recovered a gun that was reported stolen out of Beaufort County containing a full magazine of Teflon-coated bullets, over 10 pounds of marijuana, and more than $30,000 in cash.

A total of 10 dogs in the residence -- six adult dogs and four puppies -- were seized by Richland County Animal Control for lack of access to food or water and living conditions that "reeked strongly of urine," according to the report.

Four people were arrested in the case:

Yevett Johnson, 42, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree domestic violence, possession with intent to distribute (PWID) marijuana, and PWID marijuana within proximity of a school. Richland County Animal Control also charged her with 10 counts of animal cruelty for six adult dogs and four very small puppies.

Carban Epps, 22, was charged with PWID marijuana, PWID marijuana within proximity of a school, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of Teflon-coated ammunition.

Marcus Hook, 19, and Tyrone Pratt, 35, were charged with PWID marijuana.