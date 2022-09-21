Woman reported missing, found dead in bathroom at Columbiana Centre

Coroner's office is working to positively identify woman who had been missing for four days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee of the Columbiana Center Mall was found dead inside a bathroom inside one of the stores, days after she was reported missing.

Monday at 8:45 p.m. Columbia Police (CPD) responded to a missing person's report in a neighborhood off Monticello Road where family there reported a female missing. The woman hadn't been heard from since Thursday, September 15.

At the same, a woman aged 50-60, was found dead inside a locked bathroom inside the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre in Harbison.

Officers responding to the Belk location found out through their investigation that it was one in the same case -- the woman found dead was the woman reported missing. Police say there were no signs of foul play and no trauma evident. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reported a natural death setting.

The coroner's office could not positively determine at that time who the deceased was was or how long she had been at that location. Coroner Fisher's office is working to determine cause of death.

CPD is continuing its investigation and has interviewed and taken statements from employees at Belk. The family of the woman has been working with law enforcement.