1 dead, 1 injured in 2nd shooting in 2 days involving law enforcement in Sumter County

Deputies responding to domestic call in Rembert become involved in shooting incident

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been shot to death following what Sumter County deputies say was a domestic incident that turned into a hostage situation. It's the second straight day there has been a fatal shooting involving an officer there in as many days.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a domestic call around noon Monday at a home on Leslie Drive in Rembert. That location is off SC Highway 521 and Dinkins Mill Road in Sumter County.

Officers say multiple calls were made from the residence and deputies were informed there may have been a hostage situation. Arriving at the scene, deputies found the victim had been get away from the suspect.

Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect and that is when the shooting incident occurred. The suspect was shot and died at the scene. One other individual was transported to an area hospital.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This comes one day after a shooting on Cains Mill Road that also involved a deputy.

Officers said that the deputy arrived to find a garage on fire and immediately began trying to put it out. However, it was at this point that authorities allege the suspect, now identified as 73-year-old Leroy Quick Jr. opened fire on the deputy. The deputy returned fire.

The sheriff's office said that Quick died at a Columbia hospital after being found unresponsive at the scene by other deputies who arrived shortly after the shooting.