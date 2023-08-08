West Columbia man charged with attempted murder after fight at Lexington County convenience store

Driver charged after shooting at vehicle that allegedly blocked is exit

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest after an August 3 incident that left one person injured after an argument at a convenience store led to a shooting.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the convenience store parking lot in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road, close to the intersection of Two Notch Road in the Red Bank area of Lexington County.

Markelle Da'Shaun Rogers, 23, of West Columbia, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm at a vehicle, and one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Rogers and two females were in a car at the gas station and claimed that they were blocked in by another car at a gas pump. The two women exited their vehicle and allegedly started fighting with two males in the other car. After the fight, the women returned to the car with Rogers, who allegedly shot at the other vehicle as it drove away.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said multiple rounds hit the other car.

One man was struck in the upper body and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.