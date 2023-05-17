Arrest made in Forest Acres crash that caused power outage

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into power poles, leaving Forest Acres area in darkness.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man accused of causing a crash that knocked out power in the Forest Acres area in May has been arrested and charged.

The crash happened on May 17 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Forest Drive and Dalloz Road. Forest Acres Police said a black truck struck two power poles, breaking them both. But the driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived.

Officers investigating the scene soon learned through dispatch of reports that a man was on Brentwood Drive. That's where authorities found Steven Anthony Young in an unlocked vehicle and in need of medical care, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was arrested and charged with the crash once he was released.