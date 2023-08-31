4 horses seized, Columbia owner charged with ill-treatment

The four horses are now receiving care from the Humane Society of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man accused of the ill-treatment of horses.

The department said in a statement on Thursday that 40-year-old Nicholas Dwayne Blocker was charged with four counts each of ill-treatment and cruel work involving horses in the care of Blocker Dude Ranch in Columbia.

The investigation began on May 3 after the department received complaints about the condition of the horses. Responding deputies said they found horses tied to a fence more than 100 yards from the water. The sheriff's department said how the horses were being cared for wasn't clear.

The sheriff's department said Blocker could prove he was caring for the horses by having deputies check in regularly and attend veterinarian appointments. The department said a veterinarian suggested that, between May and July, the four horses showed significant weight loss and decreased health.

The department said additional video revealed that the four horses were ridden daily despite instruction from the veterinarian that they not be ridden for 30 days.

As a result of these findings, the sheriff's department said it had determined the animals were not receiving adequate care, and Blocker was charged with the eight charges involving the four horses on Aug. 16. He was arrested on Wednesday.