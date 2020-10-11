Four missing SC children in 'imminent and substantial danger,' law enforcement says

A South Carolina Family Court Judge has ordered that the four minor children be taken into protective custody once located.

MARION, S.C. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for four children and their parents who are listed as missing and endangered.

According to law enforcement, Leslie and Barbara Clemmons are the biological parents of four children but do not legally have custody. According to the release, they have fled to avoid court action and the family is missing.

A South Carolina Family Court Judge has ordered that the four minor children be taken into protective custody once located. Leslie IV (12), Brady (10), Deborah "Hattie Jean" (8), and Patricia "Carly" (3) are in "imminent and substantial danger," according to the report.

It is believed that the Clemmons have traveled up the east coast and now possibly west to South Dakota.