Gaston man killed in Charleston Highway crash in Lexington County

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died on Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. along Charleston Highway. Fisher said that the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, killing 61-year-old Keith Russell Defee of Gaston at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is also investigating the crash, said that Defee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from his vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck.