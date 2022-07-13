Homicide investigation in Kershaw county

Deputies say a man called 911 and said he shot someone attacking him.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide according to a post on their Facebook page.

An man called 911 around 9:30pm and said that he had shot someone who was attacking him.

This happened in the 100 block of Longtown road in Lugoff.

The person who was shot was transported to the hospital but died from their injuries.

“Regardless of the circumstances, it is always unfortunate when a life is lost. At this time, we do not feel any other citizen is in danger. We are in the early stages of this investigation and will give updates when they are available. Please keep all parties involved in your prayers.” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Coroner David West will identify the deceased after proper family notification is made.