x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Homicide investigation in Kershaw county

Deputies say a man called 911 and said he shot someone attacking him.
Credit: KCSD
Kershaw County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the 100 block of Longtown Road in Lugoff.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide according to a post on their Facebook page. 

An man called 911 around 9:30pm and said that he had shot someone who was attacking him.   

RELATED: Six new firefighters coming to Kershaw county

This happened in the 100 block of Longtown road in Lugoff. 

The person who was shot was transported to the hospital but died from their injuries. 

RELATED: City of Camden looking to develop former Camden Elementary School lot

“Regardless of the circumstances, it is always unfortunate when a life is lost. At this time, we do not feel any other citizen is in danger. We are in the early stages of this investigation and will give updates when they are available. Please keep all parties involved in your prayers.” said Sheriff Lee Boan. 

Coroner David West will identify the deceased after proper family notification is made.

No charges have been made and the incident is under investigation. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Newberry man killed in police chase on Shop road