Police want to identify man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman in Lexington Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police are trying to identify a man they believe sexually assaulted an elderly woman and exposed himself to others at a South Carolina Walmart.

The Lexington Police Department released photos and a statement regarding the incident at the Walmart at 5556 Sunset Boulevard on Thursday. Police said he inappropriately touched the victim and, based on security video, appeared to have exposed himself to other victims who have not come forward.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old who appears to be about 190 pounds. At the time, he wore sunglasses, a purple t-shirt, light-colored pants and black athletic shoes with white accents.