Road to reopen after brief police investigation in downtown Columbia

Roads were initially closed to traffic before 11 a.m. due to the investigation but the area has since been deemed safe.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Police at the scene of road closures in downtown Columbia on March 2, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are planning to reopen roads in downtown Columbia after a brief investigation downtown caused multiple closures in a busy section of town.

Drivers in the 1300 block of Taylor Street and nearby portions of Sumter, Marion, and Hampton were initially told just after 11 a.m. to avoid the area due to the investigation. 

Around 11:40 a.m., the department announced that it had searched nearby parking garages and deemed the area safe for drivers to continue through the area.

All four roads are expected to reopen shortly.

