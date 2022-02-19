Kershaw County shooting stemmed from attack on man's brother, sheriff's office says

Authorities said the man walked out to see three men attacking his brother. Two of them ended up with gunshot wounds.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County investigators are looking into a shooting that happened late Thursday evening and sent two men to the hospital.

According to a statement from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a "shots fired" call in the 1100 block of Morning View Lane in Cassatt around 10 p.m.

Based on their findings so far, investigators said they believe three men from Camden had gone to meet a resident who lived in the area. At some point, investigators say, the men attacked the resident in his front yard. It was at this point that the victim's brother came out and began shooting at the three alleged attackers.

The two injured parties, though hospitalized, are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

And with all involved in the incident located, the sheriff's office said there wasn't any reason to suspect "further danger exists" in the area.