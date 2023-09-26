Here are some resources in the community to keep teens busy after school

Big Homie Lil Homie and the Jackson Teen Center are just two groups in the area hoping to keep students off the streets.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Sunday afternoon three teenagers were killed in Richland County, and three arrests have been made so far.

One teen charged is only 14-years-old.

Many have said if has left them feeling that violence among the youth is hitting an all-time high.

Local non-profits say they are working to combat it but it has its challenges.

“A lot of time people they glamorize something they see it on video and whatever the case may be and so what we try to do with make it conversation is we try to talk about what is it going to cost you, you know how much is it going to cost you for this one time action, ” says Brian Mayes, Director of the Jackson Teen Center in Kershaw County.

He sees close to 150 students daily, he says the center offers them a place to play basketball, educational resources, and programs that provide an open dialogue for middle and high school students.

“Our classes start off with what's going on, what's bothering you, and what can we do to try to fix some of this,” he adds.

Jamal Stroud says close to 250 male kids are seen on a daily with Big Homie Lil Homie, they provide educational resources, mentors, and more to those who walk in the doors.

“Meeting them where they are at, not the expectation we have for them and where we think they should be at, but it's meeting them where they are at and just kinda learning them, understanding them and walking in their shoes,” Stroud says.

While both organizations are working hard to keep kids on the right track they say challenges from funding to transportation and finding those who want to help.

“We have a lot of kids in and out and a lot of kids on the books that I have to sometimes go and find hey where you have been or whatever the case may be,” Mayes said.

“The biggest struggle is finding adequate adults that want to help out,” Stroud adds.

Both hope more people will get involved as violence seems to be on the rise, “All the mentors that have a heart for mentoring please do it, because the youth needs us,” Stroud adds.