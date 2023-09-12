Authorities identify man killed in Monday afternoon shooting outside Summerton

Authorities haven't identified the detained person or said whether they might face charges in the shooting.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have detained one person in connection with a deadly shooting outside of Summerton.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Homer Drive outside Summerton around 3 p.m. They arrived to find 71-year-old Henry Everett Allen of the Manning area dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff's office said one person was detained after the shooting but didn't identify the person or elaborate on why they were detained.