Man facing 3 attempted murder charges, accused of firing at South Carolina deputies

The suspect faced multiple charges related to the gunfire and additional charges in connection to the investigation that initially brought deputies to the location.

GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve multiple warrants on Durbin Farms Road and investigating a case of grand larceny on Thursday when they were involved in an "exchange of gunfire" with the suspect, 42-year-old Reuben Virgil Greene Jr.

No one was hit by the gunfire and the sheriff's department called in SLED and the state agency's SWAT team. SLED said that, at this point, the suspect was barricaded in a shed where he remained during the length of the standoff.

Eventually, the suspect was removed from the structure with the help of a SLED K-9 and treated by Laurens County Emergency Medical Services before being booked into the county jail.

No one was shot throughout the incident and no members of law enforcement were injured.

According to Laurens County Detention Center records, Greene faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon - first offense, failing to register as a sex offender, receiving stolen goods with a value of $2,000 or less, second-degree burglary, obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses, malicious injury to animals or personal property with an injury value between $2,000 and $10,000, injury to a property to obtain nonferrous metals with damage of $5,000 or more, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more and sex/prostitution, first offense.