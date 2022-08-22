Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting

Police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells is facing attempted murder and other charges.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Police were first called to Barwick Road in Sumter around 2:30 p.m. to reports from family members that a 43-year-old man had been wounded inside his home.

Based on initial information from the investigation, police said Wells was in an argument with the victim and, at some point, Wells shot him.

Wells is now charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a handgun.