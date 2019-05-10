SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — According to the Sumter County Coroner, a man was found dead Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

James Antonio Golden, 36, of Pinewood, was found dead Saturday morning on Camp McBoykin Road in the Rimini area of Sumter County. According to the coroner, it is believed he died after he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Next of kin has been notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.