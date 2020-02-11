x
Crime

Kershaw County manhunt ends with capture of suspect

The suspect was caught around 3:30 p.m., according to deputies.
Credit: Kershaw Country Sheriff's Office

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search for a suspect in Kershaw County has ended, and the suspect is in custody, according to deputies. Kershaw County deputies posted the update at 3:40 p.m. 

Kershaw County deputies had said they were assisting Elgin police in the search for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop. 

Deputies said three people were arrested during a traffic stop near Blaney Road and Pierce Lane in Elgin, and one was on the run. Several stolen guns were recovered, according to officials.

Credit: Kershaw Country Sheriff's Office

Deputies had said they believed the suspect was headed toward Stephen Campbell Road near Kelsney Ridge and Arrow Wood subdivisions and asked people in that area to lock doors and stay inside. 

