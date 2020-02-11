Kershaw County manhunt ends with capture of suspect

The suspect was caught around 3:30 p.m., according to deputies.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search for a suspect in Kershaw County has ended, and the suspect is in custody, according to deputies. Kershaw County deputies posted the update at 3:40 p.m.

Kershaw County deputies had said they were assisting Elgin police in the search for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop.

Deputies said three people were arrested during a traffic stop near Blaney Road and Pierce Lane in Elgin, and one was on the run. Several stolen guns were recovered, according to officials.