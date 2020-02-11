15-year-old girl reported missing from Charleston hotel

Brenna Willis' family on vacation in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Investigators with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing while vacationing with her family.

According to reports, Brenna Willis was last seen at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Hampton Inn at 345 Meeting Street in Charleston. The family are from Jacksonville, North Carolina and staying at the hotel during vacation. Brenna does not know anyone in the area, has no phone or access to money.

The girl was reported last seen wearing a gray NASA hoodie, torn blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Brenna Willis, you are asked to notify the on-duty CPD Central Detective at (843) 743-7200.