#MISSING: Family members and police need your help to locate Louis Ramsey, 81, of Poulas St.

Ramsey was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado with S.C. license tag QFN 658.

If you see him, call SPD 803-436-2700 or dial 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/HGPjuhnSdg