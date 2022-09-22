Mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support

An autopsy conducted the next day found that the baby had acute rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and multiple bruises.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.

The sheriff's department said the baby was placed on life support but was pronounced brain dead two days later on Sept. 8.

The mother claimed that her boyfriend had been watching the child and that he woke up to find the baby unresponsive. She said he then called emergency medical services.

Further investigation found that the small child also had injuries from a previous incident that happened days earlier. Despite this, investigators said the child's mother didn't seek medical treatment for the baby at that time.