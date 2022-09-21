One dead in drowning in Irmo, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating

Incident occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo at location on Marina Road

IRMO, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning that occurred near Lake Murray Tuesday evening.

According to reports, deputies responded to a call of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Marina Rd. in Irmo. That location is the address of The Residence at Marina Bay apartments, near the Nautical Boat Club and Liberty Tap Room at Lake Murray.

Before deputies could arrive, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.