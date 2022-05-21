Man shot, killed after motorcycle chase leads to confrontation with SC deputies

The remaining investigation has been shifted over to SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead following a motorcycle chase and crash followed by a shooting involving deputies in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to handle the investigation of the incident, which began just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy, with blue lights active, had attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. on East Pine Long near Trail Wood Avenue. However, the single rider never stopped, the sheriff's office said, leading to a pursuit that led deputies down Whiskey Road toward New Ellenton - the motorcyclist accelerating along the way.

The sheriff's office said the chase continued toward Beech Island on U.S. Highway 278 to Interstate 520 and onto Interstate 20 heading east.

However, the chase by vehicle ended a short time later when the rider allegedly slowed and veered toward the shoulder, losing control.

The sheriff's office said only that shots were fired during a confrontation with the rider and that responding emergency medical personnel ultimately pronounced him dead despite efforts by deputies to render aid. No other injuries were reported.